Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in January

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of KPELY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Thursday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Keppel has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Keppel Company Profile
