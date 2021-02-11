Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in January

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KPELY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Thursday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Keppel has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

