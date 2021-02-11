Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 783,178 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75.

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

