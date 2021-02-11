Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.00 and last traded at $131.00. 4,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

