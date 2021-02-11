KeyCorp Boosts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $13.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Zynga stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,904. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,830,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

