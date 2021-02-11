KeyCorp Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.48.

Brinker International stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $18,095,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brinker International by 739.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 408,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

