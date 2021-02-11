KeyCorp Comments on Fox Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FOX in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.78 on Thursday. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

