KeyCorp Comments on Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

GPN opened at $202.23 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

