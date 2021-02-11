KeyCorp Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $720,866,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.