Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.01

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,684 shares of company stock worth $2,628,401 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kforce by 18.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kforce by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

