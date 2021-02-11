Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Short Interest Update

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kimberly Parry Organics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 49,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,116. Kimberly Parry Organics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Kimberly Parry Organics Company Profile
