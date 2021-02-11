Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Short Interest Update

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kimberly Parry Organics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 49,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,116. Kimberly Parry Organics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Kimberly Parry Organics Company Profile

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online.

