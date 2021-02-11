Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 150,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 295.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.