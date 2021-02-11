Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,316 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 181,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 295.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.