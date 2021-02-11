Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350,482 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,262 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 849,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

KMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 83,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,283,477. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.