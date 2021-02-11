Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 107.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 150,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 247.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 197,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 295.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

