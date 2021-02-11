King DAG (KDAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.00 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. King DAG has a market cap of $16.00 million and $175,849.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00102976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00087397 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062829 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

