Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

