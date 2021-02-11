Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 914,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,141,859. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

