Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,845,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

KNSL stock opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $252.70.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

