Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.47

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $27.63. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 575,969 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIRK. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.37 million, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $632,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

