KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NYSE KKR opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 910,450 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

