KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 174,920 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50.

On Monday, December 28th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $811,885.14.

On Friday, December 18th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $246,548.05.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

