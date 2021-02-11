KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $850,061.00

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00005564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $850,061.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00261646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00093999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00084362 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,205.27 or 0.95492757 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

