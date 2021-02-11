Kleros Price Hits $0.0810 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

