Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

NYSE KNL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $775.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

