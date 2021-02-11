Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Weak Earnings

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) dropped 6.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 572,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 238,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

