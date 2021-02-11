Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

