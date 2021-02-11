KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 28,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,928. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.