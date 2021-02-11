Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380,867 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 6.96% of Kosmos Energy worth $66,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,426 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 225,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.