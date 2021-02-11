Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163,200 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kraton worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRA traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KRA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

