Kryll (KRL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87,646.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $87,646.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01070781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.35 or 0.05347981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.