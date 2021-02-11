KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Trading Down 0.7%

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €280.00 ($329.41) and last traded at €282.00 ($331.76). Approximately 22 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €284.00 ($334.12).

The stock has a market cap of $250.03 million and a PE ratio of -196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €284.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €272.71.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in industry, chemicals/petrochemicals, energy supply, water transport and waste water treatment, and construction/building services, as well as the hydraulic transport of solids in mining.

