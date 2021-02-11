KuCoin Token Hits Market Capitalization of $188.32 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00004934 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $188.32 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.01073436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.83 or 0.05398294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.