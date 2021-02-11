Kuende (KUE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $318,415.62 and approximately $83.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.01144544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.36 or 0.05515547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.