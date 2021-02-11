Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.12. 1,060,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 830,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Specifically, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

