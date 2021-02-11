KUN (KUN) Price Hits $8.79 on Top Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, KUN has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. KUN has a market cap of $17,589.76 and $3,441.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.79 or 0.00018280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00254666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00096978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00077410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00083671 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061472 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

