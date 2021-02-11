Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of KRUS opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

