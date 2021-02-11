Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

