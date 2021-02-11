L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $25,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

