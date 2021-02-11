Ladder Capital (LADR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ladder Capital (NYSE: LADR):

2/10/2021 – Ladder Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

2/9/2021 – Ladder Capital was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.50.

2/2/2021 – Ladder Capital is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Ladder Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Ladder Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 834,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

In related news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $3,671,290. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

