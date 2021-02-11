Lake Street Capital Boosts Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $27.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

