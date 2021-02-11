Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Brian J. Smith Sells 10,076 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $656,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 4,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.