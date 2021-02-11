Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 7.5%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $576.57 and last traded at $572.21. Approximately 2,934,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,644,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $532.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.68 and a 200-day moving average of $416.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $17,982,013 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 261,310 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.