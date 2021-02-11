Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Lamb Weston worth $110,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of LW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,276. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

