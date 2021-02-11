Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 386.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Lancaster Colony worth $29,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $847,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LANC opened at $185.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.85. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $188.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.