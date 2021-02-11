Lance Torgerson Sells 5,190 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 40,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Civeo by 16.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the period.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

