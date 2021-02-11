Lannebo Fonder AB Buys 40,000 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Glu Mobile worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 289,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 605,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.