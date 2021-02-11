Lannebo Fonder AB Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.6% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.15. 162,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,474. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $342.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

