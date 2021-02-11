Lannebo Fonder AB Has $34.49 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 4.6% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.95. 133,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.