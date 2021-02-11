Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 30,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 3.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $155.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

