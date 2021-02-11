Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of LNTH opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 246.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

